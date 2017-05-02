Megan Mullally hints that her character will be married to Donald Trump in ‘Will & Grace’ reboot

The revived sitcom is set to return for its ninth season in the autumn - 11 years after it initially went off the air

Megan Mullally has given more details on the forthcoming Will & Grace revival, while also joking that her character Karen will be married to US President Donald Trump when the show returns.

The NBC sitcom is projected to return in the autumn with a brand new season, which will arrive 11 years after the show initially concluded. The ninth season of Will & Grace is expected to run for 12 episodes.

Ahead of the new season, Mullally spoke about the return of the show during her appearance on ITV’s Loose Women yesterday (May 1).

“In the States, they’ve never brought a show back – the same exact show [with the] same cast, same director, same lighting designer,” she explained, before adding that she believes the show will continue to be “progressive.”

“The main priority is to have it be funny, and then I think it just goes from there.”

Mullally also shared her opinion on what her character Karen would be doing in 2017: “People would ask me, ‘What do you think Karen will be doing now?’ I think she’ll be married to Donald Trump.”

When NBC ordered the new season of Will & Grace back in January, the network’s President Jennifer Salke said: “The fact that all four of the original stars were excited about getting back into production is a testament to the joyful experience they had doing nearly 200 episodes for eight seasons. Few things cut through the clutter these days, especially in comedy, and Will & Grace is one of the best.”