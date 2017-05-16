Show returns later this year

A trailer has been released for the upcoming Will & Grace revival series.

Will & Grace originally ran for eight seasons between 1998 and 2006. It will return for a 12-episode ninth season later this year after a 10-minute election-themed special was released online in 2016.

This new, very meta, trailer sees Eric McCormack (Will) trying to convince Debra Messing (Grace) to star in a new season of the show before they are transported back to the set of the sitcom. “I think he thinks we’re doing some kind of show,” Megan Mullally’s character Karen says of McCormack’s Will in the trailer.

Watch below:

Megan Mullally recently gave more details on the forthcoming revival, while also joking that her character Karen will be married to US President Donald Trump when the show returns.

Ahead of the new season, Mullally spoke about the return of the show during her appearance on ITV’s Loose Women earlier this month (May 1). “In the States, they’ve never brought a show back – the same exact show [with the] same cast, same director, same lighting designer,” she explained, before adding that she believes the show will continue to be “progressive.” “The main priority is to have it be funny, and then I think it just goes from there.”

Mullally also shared her opinion on what her character Karen would be doing in 2017: “People would ask me, ‘What do you think Karen will be doing now?’ I think she’ll be married to Donald Trump.”

When NBC ordered the new season of Will & Grace back in January, the network’s President Jennifer Salke said: “The fact that all four of the original stars were excited about getting back into production is a testament to the joyful experience they had doing nearly 200 episodes for eight seasons. Few things cut through the clutter these days, especially in comedy, and Will & Grace is one of the best.”