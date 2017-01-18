‘Will & Grace’ reunion series confirmed

Will, Grace, Karen and Jack will return for 10 new episodes

Will & Grace will return for new episodes, it has been confirmed.

The hit sitcom originally ran for eight seasons from 1998-2006. It made a brief return last September, with a 10-minute special starring Eric McCormack, Debra Messing (who played the titular duo) Megan Mullally (who played Karen) and Sean Hayes (Jack) that encouraged Americans to vote in November’s US election.

Series co-creator Max Mutchnick confirmed the news to TV Line, describing himself as “absolutely thrilled about the opportunity to write what Will, Grace, Jack and Karen are thinking about in 2017”.

The revival series will consist of 10 episodes in total. Watch a teaser video beneath.

NBC Entertainment President Jennifer Salke says of the news: “The fact that all four of the original stars were excited about getting back into production is a testament to the joyful experience they had doing nearly 200 episodes for eight seasons. Few things cut through the clutter these days, especially in comedy, and Will & Grace is one of the best.”

NBC Entertainment Chairman Robert Greenblatt added: “This groundbreaking series for everything from gay rights to social and political commentary — all disguised as a high-speed train of witty pop culture — is coming back where it belongs.”

Mullally recently spoke about the show’s reunion, saying that, given the current climate, the return of Will & Grace would “make America great again.”

“It certainly couldn’t be a better time. We would have carte blanche because of everything that’s happening in the world right now,” the 58-year-old actress told ET. “I think it’s a really nice time for us to get back together and do some comedy.”