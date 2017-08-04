‘Will & Grace’ revival renewed for a second series

The first comeback season from the NBC sitcom hasn't even aired yet

The Will & Grace revival has been renewed for a second season before the first comeback series has even aired.

The NBC sitcom originally ran for eight seasons between 1998 and 2006. It starred Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Megan Mullally and Sean Hayes.

At the Television Critics Association’s summer press tour, the US TV network confirmed that the revival has been renewed for a 13-episode second season, as The Hollywood Reporter confirms.

NBC has also added four more episodes to the first series, meaning that season will run for 16 episodes.

Meanwhile co-creators David Kohan and Max Mutchnick have commented on how “woke” the new series will be, as Vulture reports.

“We know that word,” Mutchnick replied. “We just put it in the script yesterday.”

He continued: “There are jokes that we would have made 12 years ago that we won’t make today. And there are things that we can say today that we couldn’t back then. That’s happening and we’ve put a lot of it down on paper already.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

“It’s come out of us very naturally and it doesn’t really feel like we’re pressed or pushed in the writing, because I think we’re staying very true to ourselves and what the show is. The characters grew at the same rate.”

Will & Grace will return to TV screens on September 28.