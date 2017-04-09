Will.I.Am says he wants to join ‘Coronation Street’

The musician is keen for writers at the ITV soap to create a character for him

Will.I.Am has said he wants to join the cast of Coronation Street in a new interview.

The Black Eyed Peas man and The Voice mentor recently shot the video for his new single ‘Fiyah’ on the set of the ITV soap opera. However, it is not the first time he has visited the fictional Lancashire town of Weatherfield.

He first paid a visit earlier in the year with his fellow The Voice coaches and reportedly struck up a friendship with the show’s Beverley Callard, who plays the character Liz McDonald.

Speaking to the Daily Star, Will.I.Am said: “It would be so cool if they would write a role for me on Coronation Street. It’s such a great show. I could have a relationship with somebody on there…that would be real cool.”

He continued: “I wouldn’t play a gentleman though. I’d want to be a comedy character. I’d be comedic. I’d want to be like Norris.”However, Will.I.Am said he had other ideas than working in local shop The Kabin as Norris does. “I’d rather work in the pub… in the Rovers,” he said. That would be great.”

The sixth and latest series of The Voice came to an end last weekend (April 2) with contestant Mo Adeniran, mentored by Jennifer Hudson, winning the final.