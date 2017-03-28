Will Smith and the ‘Fresh Prince’ cast enjoy a mini-reunion

Alfonso Ribeiro posted a picture of the mini-reunion on Instagram.

The cast of The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air enjoyed a mini-reunion over the weekend.

Alfonso Ribeiro, who played Carlton Banks, posted a picture on Instagram with the caption: “Always amazing to spend an afternoon with my Fresh Prince family. Wishing that James Avery was still with us to make this complete.”

He was joined by Will Smith (Will), Tatyana Ali (Ashley), Karyn Parsons (Hilary), Daphne Maxwell Reid (Vivian) and Joseph Marcell (butler Geoffrey).

James Avery, who played Philip, sadly passed away in December 2013.

Last year, it was reported that Will Smith and Jazzy Jeff could play Glastonbury 2017.

“The biggest part of us doing this [reuniting] is the clearing of the schedule. I tour about 180 days out of the year but he [Will] makes movies so it’s more on his side of having to clear a schedule for us to be able to rehearse and go on the road,” Jazzy Jeff said at the time.

“Sometimes it gets a little hard with him being one of the biggest movie stars in the world to free up his time. He absolutely positively wants to do this.”

Meanwhile, earlier this year Ed Sheeran posted a cover of the famous ‘Fresh Prince’ theme song.