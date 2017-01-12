Idris Elba raffling off Valentine’s Day date

Fancy a night out with the 'Luther' star for company? Here's your chance

Idris Elba is raffling off the chance for one competition winner to go out with him on a Valentine’s Day date.

The actor, known for his roles in The Wire and Luther, is raising money for the charity W.E. Can Lead, which seeks to help schoolgirls in Sierra Leone “become a new generation of dynamic female leaders.”

Elba’s latest fundraising effort for the charity will see him raffle himself off for a date on February 14, where you can spend a romantic evening in the company of the 44-year-old actor – who promises cocktails, champagne and the ordering of “whatever your heart desires.” The lucky winner will also be flown out for the date, before being whisked off to a 4* hotel.

All of this can be won in exchange for a donation, with prices starting at $10 (which guarantees 100 entries in the raffle). With the more money donated accounting for a high number of entries in the draw, special donor packages are also available to buy for those interested in dating Elba – a $25,000 donation to the charity is worth 250,000 entries in the draw, as well as landing the donor two tickets to the premiere of Elba’s upcoming new movie, The Dark Tower.

Watch Elba extend his Valentine’s invite to donors below.

Back in August, Elba said that there was “a good chance” that Luther might return to the small screen in the future.