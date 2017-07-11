The Winds of Winter is yet to be released.

George R.R. Martin has teased details of his next book, The Winds of Winter, and hinted that it will ‘parallel’ Game of Thrones.

The fantasy author’s legions of fans have waited six years for the follow up to A Dance With Dragons, a delay which has meant that the HBO series is now ahead of the books.

And while Martin is still yet to announce the release date for The Winds of Winter, he teased that it will be very similar to the events unfolding in the hugely popular fantasy series.

Responding to a fan who claimed they “don’t like Game of Thrones” because it doesn’t strictly follow the story of the books, Martin replied: “WINDS will be different in some ways, but will parallel the show in others.

“At this point, there are probably a dozen characters who are dead on the show but alive in the books, so it would be impossible for the two to remain the same. (Also, of course, there are characters in the books who have never even existed on the show, like Victarion Greyjoy, Jon Connington, Penny, Arianne Martell… )”

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that the final Game of Thrones season will consist of feature length episodes.

Speaking at a fan conference in Nashville, sound designer Paula Fairfield reportedly revealed that Season 8 “could be in the 80-plus-minute range of a feature film”.