Woman spots husband with ‘another woman’ in background of ‘The Apprentice’

A friend sent Rosa Silverman a screengrab of her partner out for coffee with someone else

A woman was surprised to see her husband out with another woman in the background of a shot on this week’s episode of The Apprentice.

Rosa Silverman, a features writer for The Daily Telegraph, was sent a screen grab of the scene by a friend who spotted her partner while watching TV.

Writing for the paper, Silverman said: “A particularly sharp-eyed friend quickly took a screen-grab and sent it round to a number of us, excitedly pointing out that my husband, myself and our baby were in shot.

“Except it wasn’t me. It was a woman with long dark hair who could have been me, had she not been wearing someone else’s coat and been much better groomed. It was, therefore, Another Woman.”

The journalist went on to explain that her husband had not been caught out having an affair by the television cameras, saying: “I have every confidence that if my husband were to have an affair, it’s unlikely he would pick a location so close to our house, take our baby along as a prop, and conduct the whole thing in broad daylight.”

She added that eventually, given episodes of The Apprentice are filmed months before being aired, he had recalled who the was, saying she was a mutual friend.

In the episode in question, the Apprentice teams had to create and sell burgers across London, with one group pitched up at Brixton market, as the Evening Standard reports.