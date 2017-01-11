'Make America urinate again'

Twitter has been sent into a frenzy by claims that President Elect Donald Trump has paid women to urinate on a hotel bed where the Obamas once slept, while he watched

Both ‘#Watersportsgate’ and ‘#GoldenShowers’ have been trending overnight and well into this morning, after an alleged intelligence dossier suggesting that Russia has compromising information on Donald Trump leaked allegations of ‘sexual perversion’ – namely that business tycoon turned reality TV star and now future President Of The United States Of America paid women to relieve themselves on a bed where the Obamas once slept.

The supposed secret document leaked to Buzzfeed reads:

“Source A confided that the Kremlin had been feeding TRUMP and his team valuable intelligence on his opponents, including Democratic presidential candidate Hillary CLINTON, for several years (see more below). This was confirmed by Source D, a close associate of TRUMP who had organized and managed his recent trips to Moscow, and who reported, also in June 2016, that this Russian intelligence had been ?very helpful?. The Kremlin’s cultivation operation on TRUMP also had comprised offering him various lucrative real estate development business deals in Russia, especially in relation to the ongoing 2018 World Cup soccer tournament. However, so far, for reasons unknown, TRUMP had not taken up any of these.

“However, there were other aspects to engagement with the Russian authorities. One which had borne fruit for them was to exploit TRUMP’s personal obsessions and sexual perversion in order to obtain suitable ?kompromat? (compromising material) on him. According to Source D, where s/he had been present, TRUMP’s (perverted) conduct in Moscow included hiring the presidential suite of the Ritz Carlton Hotel, where he knew President and OBAMA (whom he hated) had stayed on one of their official trips to Russia, and defiling the bed where they had slept by employing a number of prostitutes to perform a ‘golden showers? (urination) show in front of him. The hotel was known to be under FSB control with microphones and concealed cameras in all the main rooms to record anything they wanted to. The Moscow Ritz Carlton episode involving TRUMP reported above was confirmed by Source E, a senior (western) member of staff at the hotel, who said that s/he and several of the staff were aware of it at the time and subsequently. 8/ he believed it had happened in 2013. Source provided an introduction for a company ethnic Russian operative to Source F, a female staffer at the hotel when TRUMP had stayed there, who also confirmed the story. Speaking separately in lune 2016, Source (the former top level Russian intelligence officer) asserted that unorthodox behaviour in Russia over the years had provided the authorities there with enough embarrassing material on the now Republican presidential candidate to be able to blackmail him if they so wished.”

Getty

People have taken to Twitter to share their reactions:

Yesterday, not only was a poll released showing what percentage of US citizens think Trump should delete his Twitter account, but both Rebecca Ferguson and Charlotte Church added their names to long list of artists refusing to perform at Trump’s inauguration – with Church slamming his as a ‘tyrant’.