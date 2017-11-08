Forbes have revealed the top 10 TV earners

Forbes have revealed that Dr Phil is the world’s highest paid TV host, beating out the likes of Simon Cowell and Ellen DeGeneres.

The host and central figure of Dr Phil, 67-year-old Phil McGraw reportedly earned $79 million between June 1, 2016 and June 1, 2017. Despite being a relative unknown in the UK, his shows get higher viewing figures on syndication than any other shows in the US. His product placement deals and cut of the show’s advertising revenue also make up 90% of his profits – the rest comes from producing credits, endorsement deals and public speaking appearances.

Elsewhere, Ellen DeGeneres comes in 2nd with $77 million, while American Idol host Ryan Seacrest comes in 3rd with $58 million. Simon Cowell sits at number five in the list, with $43.5 million.

Check out Forbes’ full list of the top 10 TV earners below.

1. Dr Phil McGraw: $79 million (£60.1 million)

2. Ellen DeGeneres: $77 million (£58.6 million)

3. Ryan Seacrest: $58 million (£44.1 million)

4. Judy Sheindlin (Judge Judy): $47 million (£35.7 million)

5. Simon Cowell: $43.5 million (£33.1 million)

6. Steve Harvey: $42.5 million (£32.3 million)

7. Bill O’Reilly: $37 million (£28.2 million)

8. Sean Hannity: $36 million (£27.4 million)

9. Michael Strahan: $21.5 million (£16.4 million)

10. Heidi Klum: $21 million (£16 million)

Dr Phil famously launched the career of the ‘cash me outside’ girl, who has since signed a record deal with Atlantic Records.

Danielle Bregoli – who goes under the stage name Bhad Bhabie – shared her recent single ‘Hi Bich / Whachu Know’ back in September.