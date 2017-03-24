WWE wrestler Kane to run for mayor in Tennessee

Republican star wants to be stand for election in Knox County

WWE wrestler Kane (real name Glenn Jacobs) is reportedly entering the world of politics.

According to WCYB local news, Jacobs is set to run for mayor of Knox County in Tennessee.

Jacobs, a Republican who supported Ron Paul to be President in 2008, has appointed a political treasurer for his campaign, although he has yet to formally announce that he’s running.

“Knox County is a great place and we’re so happy and feel so blessed to live here,” Jacobs said. “I want to do my part going forward.”

He went on to say that it is “a great time” to live in the US, adding: “One of the things we’re going to have to figure out in Knox County is how to take advantage of that.”

The next Knox County mayoral election is in May 2018, with candidates required to file a nominating petition this coming November.

Jacobs has wrestled in the WWE (formerly WWF) since 1995. As well as wrestling, he has also acted in movies and runs an insurance company.

Last year, he defended Trump voters, saying: “What you’re going to find is that they’re not a homophobe racist bigot. What they generally are are a common, decent hard-working person who is fed up with a permanent Washington overclass.” Watch in the video below.