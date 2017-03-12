‘X Factor’ could be set for huge makeover to match ‘Britain’s Got Talent”s success

Producers are said to be scared viewers have gotten tired of the current format

X Factor could be set to undergo a huge makeover in an attempt to match the success of fellow ITV talent show Britian’s Got Talent.

The show’s bosses are said to be considering drastically changing the series after fears that viewers have become bored with the format.

According to the Sun, executive producer Mark Sideway is planning to scrap the several weeks of live shows and replace them with just a week of them instead, with seven heats ahead of the final.

A source told the paper: “The X Factor executives feel it needs a shake-up with big changes to the format. They have been discussing having just a few weeks of live shows – so people get to know the singers – and then one big finals week.

“They think viewers would prefer one week of great TV, with star performers. BGT is a huge success, so they could take inspiration from worse places.”

The source also said the changes would work better for the judges’ schedules. “If the live shows were focused on one week it would be easier to fit into schedules for the judges,” they said. “Sharon [Osbourne] had to commute from the States every week for months [last year]. Cutting down live shows is just one of a series of scheduling options.”