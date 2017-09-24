‘The X Factor’ producers admit the majority of acts in later stages are ‘scouted’

Two thirds of contestants at Judges' Houses stage were picked by researchers.

It’s been revealed that the majority of acts who make it through to the later stages of ‘The X Factor‘ have actually been cherry-picked by researchers.

TV producers have admitted that two thirds of those who reach the final stages were scouted, but a source told the Daily Star that every successful act had been originally approached by them.

The show’s scouts spend months travelling the country going to open mic events, as well as scouring YouTube for potential stars, before asking them to audition.

According to the paper’s source, only a handful of those who apply off their own back actually make it through, which calls into question the entire premise of the show.

“The whole point of X Factor is that it gives anyone the chance to make it. But this series, it’s like only ones cherry-picked by the show have got to judges’ houses,” the source revealed.

“It will feel to some like the process is fixed in favour of the ones picked out by staff.”

Last week it was revealed that Stormzy would be helping out Nicole Scherzinger in South Africa during the Judges’ Houses.

The Judges’ Houses is the part of the show where contestants are whittled down and flown out to various locations around the world to compete for their place in the show’s live finals.

Judges usually enlist the help of a famous friend to help them decide.

This year’s judges are Simon Cowell, Sharon Osbourne, Nicole Scherzinger and Louis Walsh.

The Judges’ Houses segment will be airing next month.