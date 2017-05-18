Prequel is expected to air later this year

CBS has unveiled a ‘first look’ teaser trailer for upcoming Big Bang Theory spin-off show, Young Sheldon.

Young Sheldon will focus on the childhood of character Sheldon Cooper, who is played in the original show by Jim Parsons. 9-year-old Sheldon will be portrayed by Iain Armitage, who recently appeared in HBO’s Big Little Lies. The show will also star Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Raegan Revord and Montana Jordan. Jim Parsons will narrate as adult Sheldon, as well as serving as an executive producer.

This new teaser shows a young Cooper moving to a new school and angering his teachers by questioning their intelligence. Watch below. The prequel show is expected to air later this year.

The Big Bang Theory‘s Mayim Bialik recently responded to rumours that her co-stars took pay cuts so she and Melissa Rauch could each have a rise.

It was reported in March that the show’s five original cast members – Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Kunal Nayyar and Simon Helberg — are now taking home $1 million (£800,000) per episode for their work on the CBS sitcom. Co-stars Bialik and Rauch, who joined in season three and became main cast members during season four, are believed to be earning a much smaller $200,000 (£160,000) per episode.

According to Variety, each of the originals offered to take a $100,000 (£80,000) per episode pay cut to free up extra money for Bialik and Rauch during seasons 11 and 12. This would provide enough extra money for the two actresses to take home $450,000 (£360,000) an episode – more than double their current salary.

WireImage

However, Bialik has now hinted that the rumour could be unsubstantiated. “I think in general, don’t believe everything you read. I’m not specifically speaking about that,” she told People.

“I think in particular with things with TV and movies, there’s a lot of moving parts that are part of the business, and the corporate and the finance, and things that honestly I really kind of tell my lawyer, ‘Just wake me when it’s over,'” she continued.

Bialik also insisted there is no tension on the Big Bang set. “I’m happy to report that we have a very cohesive cast and we all know that our strength is together,” she added. “We all really love each other, we love going to work and we’re very excited to do two more seasons.”