YouTube responds to blocking LGBTQ+ users’ videos in ‘restricted mode’

Several prominent LGBTQ+ vloggers noticed that their videos were not visible.

YouTube has issued a statement regarding claims that a number of LGBTQ+ videos weren’t visible under the website’s ‘restricted mode’.

Yesterday (March 19), several prominent LGBTQ+ vloggers claimed that their videos on topics such as dating, attraction and inspiration had been hidden by default in the ‘restricted mode’.

The mode is intended to filter videos containing potentially inappropriate or “mature content.” Vloggers including including British YouTube personality Rowan Ellis and Tyler Oakley hit out at the video platform using the hashtag #YouTubeIsOverParty on Twitter.

Oakley noted that recent video ‘8 Black LGBTQ+ Trailblazers Who Inspire Me’ had been rendered invisible under the mode.

YouTube responded to the claims via a statement posted to the YouTube Creators Twitter account last night (March 19).

The company explained that the “intention of Restricted Mode is to filter out mature content for the tiny subset of users who want a more limited experience.”

“LGBTQ+ videos are available in Restricted Mode, but videos that discuss more sensitive subjects may not be,” it said, while adding: “We regret any confusion this has caused and are looking into your concerns.” You can see the full statement in the image above.