Zara Larsson retracts criticism of ’13 Reasons Why’

The singer admitted that she hadn't watched the entirety of the much-talked-about Netflix show when she initially dismissed it as "meh"

Zara Larsson has retracted her criticism of 13 Reasons Why after previously labelling the show as “meh.”

The Swedish singer recently tweeted her verdict on the hit Netflix show – which has also attracted some controversy for its ‘glamourised’ depiction of teenage suicide and mental health issues – in a now-deleted post, commenting: “13 Reasons Why is mehh, don’t @ me.”

That post was met by a backlash from fans of 13 Reasons Why, which has now led the singer to retract her previous statement. Speaking at last night’s MTV Movie and TV Awards, Larsson admitted that she hadn’t finished watching the show’s opening season when she tweeted the missive.

“I voiced my opinion about it on Twitter. I didn’t watch the whole thing when I said that,” she told Teen Vogue. “It is very, you know, a touchy subject. It’s very important, I think we definitely should speak more about mental health.” She then clarified that she thought the show was “not bad” and commended the cast and crew of 13 Reasons Why before adding: “It just wasn’t my cup of tea.”

After much speculation, a second season of 13 Reasons Why was officially confirmed over the weekend by its executive producer, Selena Gomez.