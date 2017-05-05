Zoe Ball’s boyfriend Billy Yates found dead, aged 40

The pair had been in a relationship since September

Billy Yates, the boyfriend of presenter Zoe Ball, has been found dead at his London home. He was 40.

Yates and Ball had been in a relationship since September, which followed Ball’s amicable separation from her former husband Norman Cook – aka Fatboy Slim – the same month.

Yates, who worked as a cameraman for such shows as the BBC’s Antiques Roadshow, was found dead at a property in Putney, south London yesterday (May 4). A Metropolitan Police spokesman confirmed the circumstances surrounding Yates’ death were “not being treated as suspicious.”

“Police were called to a residential address in Putney, South London at 18.40 on Thursday 4th May, to reports of a man found deceased,” the spokesman said. “Officers attended alongside staff from the London Ambulance Service, and a man believed to be aged 40 was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The circumstances are not being treated as suspicious, and the coroner has been informed.”

Ball, who presents a regular radio show on BBC Radio 2 and the daily Strictly Come Dancing spin-off It Takes Two, will not be publicly commenting on the death, according to her representative.

The 46-year-old former Live & Kicking presenter did post an image to her Instagram this morning (May 5) of a pink flower with the words “My sweet love”. See the post below.