This is what the zombie dragon in ‘Game Of Thrones’ will breathe instead of fire

Season Seven's finale will air this Sunday

The Night King may have felled one of Daenyrys’ dragons before bringing it back to life to join his own forces in Sunday’s episode of Game of Thrones but there is one thing different about the resurrected dragon.

Instead of breathing fire, Viserion will now breathe ice according to Maxim.

The magazine points to a passage from the GoT book ‘A World Of Ice And Fire’ which explains the background of the ice dragon which Viserion is now set to become.

It states: “Of all the queer and fabulous denizens of the Shivering Sea, however, the greatest are the ice dragons.

“These colossal beasts, many times larger than the dragons of Valyria, are said to be made of living ice, with eyes of pale blue crystal and vast translucent wings through which the moon and stars can be glimpsed as they wheel across the sky.

“Whereas common dragons (if any dragon can truly be said to be common) breathe flame, ice dragons supposedly breathe cold, a chill so terrible that it can freeze a man solid in half a heartbeat.”

A new Game of Thrones theory has teased that a vengeful god of war could be directly behind the events of the last episode.

A new theory has suggested that the events were caused by the Lord of Light, a religious figure who is worshipped by Melisandre in Game of Thrones and traditionally believed to be the guardian of life and light.

Instead, the theory states that he isn’t the good guy that he is considered to be, and is instead a God of War who is doing all he can to cause the mother of all battles.

The theory, which originated on Forbes, stated: “I’m beginning to suspect that the Lord of Light is not on the side of life, but a god of war, a bit like Wonder Woman’s Ares.

Game of Thrones fans will have to wait until Sunday to see how things pan out in the Season 7 finale. A group of hackers targetting HBO, however, have even threatened to release it before then.