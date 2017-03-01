Twitter to allow users to block anyone with an ‘Egg’ avatar

The social media platform have introduced the new measure in an effort to combat harassment and abuse online

Twitter has announced that it will give users the option to block any account which uses the anonymous ‘Egg’ avatar.

In an effort to reduce online harassment, the social media platform have introduced a new range of measures that have been designed to give users more power to combat abuse, intimidation and bullying.

One such measure is the introduction of a new option that enables users to mute accounts that use the default ‘Egg’ avatar – which is often the telltale sign of abusive or trolling accounts – as well as those who do not provide a verified email address or phone number.

The new anti-egg measure is available to use from today (March 1), while another option that allows users to mute specific usernames or words from their timeline is also now fully functioning.

Twitter have also pledged to tackle those accounts who engage in “abusive behaviour”, even if it hasn’t been reported. Read Twitter’s full statement on its new measures here.

