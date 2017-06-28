Twitter bemused by Jamie Oliver’s comment on Lorde’s Instagram

Jamie Oliver was caught out by eagle-eyed Lorde fans this morning.

Jamie Oliver has caused a stir on Twitter today after a small comment he made on Lorde’s Instagram account was spotted and shared by social media users.

Lorde posted a photo on her Instagram yesterday of her standing on a balcony with the caption: “in Oslo looking like a president’s wife or some shit”.

Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver then commented under the picture: “Your funny babe hope your well J”. The people of Twitter revelled in this discovery today. One user tweeted: “Lorde has gone to #1 globally but she only truly reached her peak this morning when Jamie Oliver called her babe”.

Check out some of their tweets below.

Jamie Oliver recently was under social media fire as one of the many chefs called out by British Bake Off’s Ruby Tandoh for remaining silent over this year’s general election.

Tandoh took to Twitter to criticise Jamie Oliver, Nigel Slater, Nigella Lawson and others for their lack of comments on the general election, tweeting at Oliver, simply, “You prick”.

Last year, Liam Gallagher admitted to throwing stones at Jamie Oliver’s window while he was drunk. The Oasis singer said: “It’s like [BBC Two comedy] Stella Street, round here: Jamie Oliver lives up the road. I got told off for throwing stones at his windows pissed-up, asking him to chuck down some bacon rolls”.