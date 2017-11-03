Twitter employee deletes Donald Trump’s account on his last day at work

'Sorry, that page doesn’t exist!'

Donald Trump’s Twitter account briefly disappeared last night, after it was temporarily deactivated by a Twitter employee on his last day at work.

Shortly before 4PM Pacific time yesterday (11PM GMT), anyone hoping to access Trump’s Twitter page was greeted with the unexpected message ‘Sorry, that page doesn’t exist!’

Despite widespread hope that the disappearance could be a permanent move, the increasingly bizarre tweets of America’s Commander in Chief reappeared only 11 minutes later.

After initially blaming the deactivation on “human error”, Twitter has now confirmed that it was done by an employee on their last day at work.

“Through our investigation we have learned that this was done by a Twitter customer support employee who did this on the employee’s last day”, a statement confirmed.

“We are conducting a full internal review.”

The employee is yet to be named, but they’re receiving a whole lot of love online.

“Dear Twitter employee who shut down Trump’s Twitter: You made America feel better for 11 minutes. DM me & I will buy you a Pizza Hut pizza”, Congressman Ted Lieu wrote.

Another said: “Out there is a prospective employer who’ll read a CV containing the phrase ‘at my last job I shut down Trump’s Twitter’. YOU’RE HIRED!”

Responding to the deletion, Trump wrote: “My Twitter account was taken down for 11 minutes by a rogue employee. I guess the word must finally be getting out-and having an impact.”