Twitter users react to new 280 character tweet limit

The micro-blogging site just got a bit more macro

Twitter has officially rolled out its new, 280 character tweet limit.

Back in September, Twitter revealed the seismic change to the social media site was to be rolled out to a select few accounts over the coming weeks. With the latest update, released last night (November 7), the revised character limit is now available to all users, apart from those tweeting in Japanese, Chinese or Korean.

The reaction, predictably, has been mixed. Check out some of the best reactions to Twitter’s new 280 character limit below.

The news was revealed back in September by Twitter co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey. Writing on the social media site, he stated: “This is a small change, but a big move for us. 140 was an arbitrary choice based on the 160 character SMS limit. Proud of how thoughtful the team has been in solving a real problem people have when trying to tweet. And at the same time maintaining our brevity, speed, and essence!”

“We understand since many of you have been Tweeting for years, there may be an emotional attachment to 140 characters – we felt it, too,” states a blog on the Twitter website, “But we tried this, saw the power of what it will do, and fell in love with this new, still brief, constraint. We are excited to share this today, and we will keep you posted about what we see and what comes next.”