Two new ‘Harry Potter’ books will be published to tie in with new exhibition

Publisher Bloomsbury is set to release two background books later this year

Two new Harry Potter books will be released later this year.

June 20, 2017 marked the 20th anniversary of the publication of the first book in the franchise, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

Now, Bloomsbury will publish two new background books to help keep celebrations going. The books are titled Harry Potter: A History Of Magic – The Book Of The Exhibition and Harry Potter – A Journey Through A History Of Magic.

Both books are tied to the British Library’s A History Of Magic exhibition, which will run from October 20 to February 20.

Each tome will focus on different subject areas from within Harry’s world, as SyFy reports. No release date or cover art has been confirmed as yet.

Last year, meanwhile, JK Rowling released three collections of Harry Potter stories as e-books.

The books, priced £1.99 each, promised to tell of Rowling’s inspirations for characters and places in the world of Potter’s novels. Some of them were published previously on Pottermore, Rowling’s website dedicated to Harry Potter.

The first book is Power, Politics And Pesky Poltergeists, which gives “a glimpse of the darker side of the wizarding world”, including the history of Azkaban prison. It tells the life story of Professor Umbridge and the friendship between Tom Marvolo Riddle and potions master Horace Slughorn.

Next is Heroism, Hardship And Dangerous Hobbies. It tells the stories of heroic characters including Remus Lupin and Minerva McGonagall, as well as Sybill Trelawney and Silanus Kettleburn.

The final book, Hogwarts: An Incomplete And Unreliable Guide, tells the history of the school which Potter, Hermoine Grainger and Ron Weasley attended.