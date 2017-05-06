Tyler, The Creator’s new TV show to appear on Viceland

"Nuts and Bolts" is a show about the artistic process hosted by the Odd Future rapper.

Reports have revealed that Viceland, the TV channel created by Vice Media, have announced their newest show in collaboration with Tyler, The Creator.

The show is called “Nuts and Bolts” and will follows the Odd Future ringleader and rapper on his quest to “find out how things are made”. This information was released via Twitter by a reporter for the Wall Street Journal.

The title of the show is based off of a title that was originally developed from Tyler, The Creator’s Gold Media company, Pitchfork report.

The WSJ reporter also revealed that Viceland were launching a show with producer Diplo called ‘WWDD (What Would Diplo Do)’.

Watch a clip below of the Golf Media version of “Nuts and Bolts” on-set as Tyler films the music video for the track “F**CKING YOUNG’ from the 2015 album ‘Cherry Bomb’.

On the music front, fans were speculating that Tyler was about to drop new music after a mysterious website emblazoned with a colourful aesthetic befitting the rapper appeared. ScumFuckFlowerBoy.com featured only a countdown clock, a space for entering a password to access the full site, and the words ‘May 2017’.

Now that Tyler has returned to Twitter, the rapper was quick to squash these rumours, tweeting: “Not my site, y’all gullible smh,” and “like im hot i had to tweet that. shit is annoying, like really? if u aint hear it from me it aint real.”