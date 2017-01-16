U2 add extra UK date to ‘Joshua Tree’ anniversary tour

The band will play the landmark 1987 album in full every night.

U2 have added a second UK stadium date to their ‘Joshua Tree’ anniversary tour.

Last week the band announced details of a UK and European tour to celebrate the 30th anniversary of classic album ‘The Joshua Tree’ – with support from Noel Gallagher.

Tickets went on sale at 9am today (January 16) and after the sole UK date at London’s Twickenham on July 8 sold out, a second date at the same venue has been added. U2 will take to the Twickenham stage again the night after on July 9.

“The wave of support behind it is incredible,” U2’s promoter John Giddings told Music Week. “The reaction is phenomenal.”

Last year, the band teased that they’d be playing shows to mark the landmark anniversary of the 1987 record. They have since confirmed that they will play the 11-track album in full every night.

“Recently I listened back to ‘The Joshua Tree’ for the first time in nearly 30 years… it’s quite an opera,” Bono said when the dates were announced last week. “A lot of emotions which feel strangely current, love, loss, broken dreams, seeking oblivion, polarisation… all the greats… I’ve sung some of these songs a lot… but never all of them. I’m up for it, if our audience is as excited as we are… it’s gonna be a great night. Especially when we play at home. Croke Park… it’s where the album was born, 30 years ago.”

The Edge added: “It seems like we have come full circle from when ‘The Joshua Tree’ songs were originally written, with global upheaval, extreme right wing politics and some fundamental human rights at risk. To celebrate the album – as the songs seem so relevant and prescient of these times too – we decided to do these shows, it feels right for now. We’re looking forward to it.”

Revealing his delight at opening for the band at the upcoming shows, Noel Gallagher said: “It will be both a pleasure and an honour to play my part in what still remains the greatest show on earth.” Brother Liam Gallagher later appeared to accuse Noel of “brown-nosing”.