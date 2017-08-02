The two contenders are letting bygones be bygones.

University Challenge contestants and rivals Eric Monkman and Bobby Seagull are joining forces to present a Radio 4 show about knowing lots about lots.

The two have become cult heroes and champions of the people, especially Monkman, due to their unique and cerebral rivalry across episodes of University Challenge.

The two will be hosting a show primarily about what it is to be a polymath? The show is titled: ‘Monkman and Seagull’s Polymathic Adventure’.

Read more: #Monkmania – how University Challenge’s Monkman won the nation’s heart

It will see the two investigate whether there’s any use of being a master of all trades. Along the way they meet with Stephen Fry and find out: who was The Last Man Who Knew Everything?

The show will debut on August 21 at 8:30pm-9:00pm on BBC Radio 4. Listen to it here.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Eric Monkman led his team to the University Challenge series finale earlier this year as an Economics student of Wolfson College, Cambridge.

Monkman has also met Stephen Hawking, at the presentation of the University Challenge trophy – and he was pictured grinning from ear to ear, despite having lost the competition to Balliol College, Oxford.

If that doesn’t sound like enough of a phenomenon, see #MonkmanAtTheMovies, a typically ridiculous hashtag that mashes up Monkman moments with famous films – and in which even Monkman has taken part: