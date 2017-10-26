Unseen John Lennon photos unearthed from junk drawer after 34 years

They go on display from next month

A set of unseen John Lennon images have been unveiled at The Beatles Story museum in Liverpool.

The 26 negatives, dating back to 1970 which you can view below, were revealed at a memorabilia day yesterday (October 25).

Darren Julien, President/CEO of Julien’s Auctions estimated that the collection could sell for over £10,000 at auction.

He said: “It’s not often when you find images of John Lennon that have never before been seen by the public. These 26 images/negatives of John Lennon are a rare find.”

The owner of the negatives, who wishes to remain anonymous, told experts that the collection had been stored away in the family’s junk draw for around 34 years, and were presumed to have no value.

The negatives capture Lennon at a pivotal point in his career, The Beatles were breaking up and he had recently released his third single, ‘Instant Karma’.

It became the first solo single by a member of the band to sell more than a million copies in America.

The negatives will go on display at the museum next month before being auctioned off in 2018.

A signed Beatles Christmas Show programme from a concert in Bradford in 1963, which was valued at £8,000, and a signed John Lennon postcard, which was estimated to be worth £5,000, were also unveiled at the Liverpool event.

Meanwhile, Liam Gallagher recently paid homage to the late Beatle on what would have been his 77th birthday.

To mark the occasion, Gallagher – who named one of his kids after the late icon – took to Twitter to write, “Happy birthday Dr Winston O’boogie”, referring to a pseudonym that Lennon used to appear on other artists’ records under.

Gallagher revealed that he would celebrate Lennon’s birthday by going out for a Mexican and “raising a glass to the man himself”.