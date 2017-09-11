And we don't have long to wait

Details of an episode of Only Fools And Horses, never before broadcast, have been revealed.

‘Licensed To Drill’, commissioned by the Maureen Oilfield Consortium, was filmed with the intention of being shown in schools to educate students on the uses of crude oil.

The episode sees Del Boy, Rodney and Grandad purchasing an oil field for £400, with the intention of “laying low in our boat for a while.” They plan to wait until “one of the big oil companies move off the oil field,” before they “whip in a bit lively and use their hole.” However, all does not quite go to plan when the characters struggle to find oil in Peckham.

‘Licensed To Drill’ was filmed in 1984 and clocks in at just 19 minutes long. The episode marks the final appearance of Lennard Pearce as Grandad before his death later that year.

The British sitcom ran for ten years between 1981 and 1991. A special six-part series about the show, The Story Of Only Fools And Horses plays every Tuesday night at 8pm. The show features interviews with cast members, outtakes and reunions. On October 3rd, scenes from ‘Licensed To Drill’ will be unveiled for the first time.

Executive Producer John Quinn explained, “Thanks to the late John Sullivan’s family, we have access to some exclusive behind-the-scenes material – driven by first-hand insights and anecdotes by many of those who were there.”

In August it was rumoured that the classic series could return for a reunion episode.