US TV host John Oliver flew Lord Buckethead to America

The mysterious figure ran against Theresa May for her Maidenhead seat in the general election

US TV host John Oliver flew Lord Buckethead, one of the most enigmatic figures of the recent UK general election, to America to appear on his show.

Buckethead, who ran against Theresa May in her Maidenhead constituency, appeared on Last Week Tonight last night (June 11), presented by the English comedian.

The episode was almost entirely dedicated to the UK election, as The Telegraph reports. Oliver explained the tradition of novelty candidates in British elections to the audience and suggested Buckethead could be the person to handle Brexit negotiations.

“Is it an absurd idea? Yes!” Oliver said, addressing May directly. “But it would not even be close to the stupidest thing you’ve ever done.”

Buckethead posted about his appearance on Twitter, writing: “I have not obliterated John Oliver with a laser. But I am in Earth City New York, I am on @LastWeekTonight, and I do like this glass desk…”

Buckethead gained 249 votes in the election, which he described as a “new Buckethead record”. Before the vote on June 8 he distributed 38,300 flyers that read: “Strong, not entirely stable, leadership. Vote Lord Buckethead for the most powerful protest vote in the galaxy.”