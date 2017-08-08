Usher accused of ‘exposing fans to herpes’ in new lawsuit

He's being sued by three people.

Usher is being sued by three people who claim that he failed to inform them about allegedly being infected with herpes before they had sex.

The lawsuit, which was filed in Los Angeles, sees the R&B star stand accused of fraud, negligence, sexual battery, and intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress.

Two of the three accusers, one of whom tested positive for herpes, have remained anonymous, but the third is Quantasia Sharpton – who revealed her accusation at a news conference in New York.

She told the assembled press: “When I first heard he had herpes I couldn’t believe it … I would have never consented if I had known.”

She claims that the pair “engaged in sexual contact” after she celebrated her 19th birthday at an Usher concert.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Sharpton’s allegation comes after leaked documents reportedly revealed that Usher was diagnosed with herpes in 2009 or 2010 and later paid a $1.1m settlement to a woman he infected.

In a statement, Sharpton’s attorney Lisa Bloom said: “We hope the reports are not true. We hope that Mr Raymond [tests] negative [for herpes], and that this can all be cleared up quickly. We hope that he has not knowingly endangered his sex partners, fans who revered him and who were thrilled to receive his personal attention.”

Usher is yet to publicly comment on the allegations.