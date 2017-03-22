Parliament is currently looking into ways to crack down on ticket touting

Ticket resale site Viagogo has told Parliament that it will not sent a representative to give evidence to a Government inquiry into ticket touting.

The Department of Culture, Media and Sport is currently investigating the ticket resale market to find ways of combatting the inflated prices of secondary tickets.

Sky News reports that Switzerland-based Viagogo emailed the Department of Culture, Media and Sport saying it was refusing to send an executive to the inquiry.

Viagogo has previously come under fire for selling tickets to Teenage Cancer Trust shows, including an Ed Sheeran performance, at heavily marked-up prices, taking the £75 face value price to over £2000 when VAT and booking fees are added.

The Royal Albert Hall, where the concerts are held, said “anyone with tickets purchased on the secondary market will not be admitted”.

Some promoters take a similar stance, and have warned that, if an attendee cannot prove they bought the ticket through a primary seller, they could be turned away.

MPs condemned Viagogo’s decision not to cooperate with the enquiry, with the SNP’s John Nicolson condemning the “shady nature of their operation.

Artists have also spoken out against touts, with Stormzy branding them “c***s” after his first UK headline tour sold out in minutes.

You Me At Six‘s Josh Franceschi has spoken on the issue in front of the Department of Culture, Media and Sport select committee.

“Ultimately I don’t want to see the industry that I’ve grown up in and love, shy away from making the right decisions for the people who pump money into it and keep it afloat which is the fans of music,” he said. “Right now they seem to be the only people that are losing out in this situation and I wanted to act as a voice for them.”

Rules and regulations around ticket reselling are currently under review, and it was announced recently that touts who use bulk-buying ‘bots’ will face fines.