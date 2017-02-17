The secondary ticketing service Viagogo has been accused of "moral repugnance" for reselling tickets for a charity Ed Sheeran gig at vastly inflated prices

Ticket resale service Viagogo has been slammed for “moral repugnance” for inflating the price of a £75 Ed Sheeran concert – in aid of Teenage Cancer Trust – to over £1000.

In a statement on their website, Teenage Cancer Trust wrote that “the only people who should profit from Teenage Cancer Trust at the Royal Albert Hall are young people with cancer”. They added that they would be “introducing additional measures like limiting the number of tickets people can buy, and requiring photo ID to enter the concert” and said that “anyone with tickets purchased on the secondary market will not be admitted”.

The price of the tickets on Viagogo is as high as £1,750, which rises to £2,330 including VAT and a booking fee.

Fans took to Twitter to express their anger, with one writing that Viagogo was “as popular as @POTUS” in a reference to Donald Trump.

The FanFair Alliance, which campaigns against secondary ticket touting, said: “Teenage Cancer Trust have gone to huge lengths and expense to prevent resale and profiteering of their tickets. To all intents and purposes they are are non-transferrable, with buyers needing to provide photo ID on the door.

“And yet, not only are Viagogo encouraging touts to sell these tickets at vastly inflated prices, none of which goes back to the charity, they attempt to circumvent the terms and conditions by advertising that the buyer will be accompanied into the venue by the seller.

“Leaving aside the moral repugnance of profiteering at the expense of teenage cancer sufferers, this appears a flagrant breach of consumer law and yet another reason why government intervention is so desperately needed.”

A statement on Viagogo’s website said anyone who bought tickets from them would have to be accompanied into the venue by the seller, in an apparent attempt to get around the restrictions imposed by the Royal Albert Hall and Teenage Cancer Trust.

Conservative MP Nigel Adams, who is part of the Culture Media and Sport select committee, called Viagogo’s attempt to profit from the tickets “disgraceful”. The Guardian reports that the committee is poised to summon Viagogo executives to a hearing on “ticket abuse”.

A number of artists have recently spoken out about ticket touting, including Stormzy and You Me At Six’s Josh Franceschi.