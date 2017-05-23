Viewers criticise Piers Morgan’s ‘sickening’ Manchester attack interview

Morgan has been accused of 'hate-mongering' following the interview.

Good Morning Britain viewers took to Twitter to criticise Piers Morgan after he gave a “sickening” interview about last night’s Manchester attack.

Coronation Street actresses Sally Dynevor and Connie Hyde had been booked on the ITV breakfast show to talk about their latest storyline on the soap, but following last night’s terrorist attack after an Ariana Grande concert, the conversation inevitably turned to events in Manchester.

“At some point there has to be a more concerted effort by the Muslim community to root out these people whose brains have been completely warped into thinking that this is the way they should be behaving,” Morgan told his guests, who appeared uncomfortable with his argument.

“At the moment, I don’t know if that is helping the families affected today,” Hyde told Morgan. “I think this is anger [talking] and we should not think like that.”

Dynevor also took issue with what Morgan had argued, saying: “We cannot do that. This was just one individual. It’s very rare and we cannot allow this to stop us. We have to carry on.”

“I woke up this morning and couldn’t believe it,” the actress continued. “But we have to think of all the wonderful things people did last night. The way that people were coming out to help one another was amazing. Love has to come through, not hate. We have to remember all the good things people are doing and not concentrate on the hate.”

On Twitter, viewers called Morgan’s approach to the interview “irresponsible” and “sickening”, and accused him of hate-mongering.

It has now been confirmed that 22 people were killed and 59 others were injured in the attack shortly after last night’s Ariana Grande concert.

Fans were leaving the show at Manchester Arena when a suicide bomber attacked the foyer. Police say that children are among the dead. The lone attacker died in the explosion from what is said to be a home-made bomb.

Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham has spoken out to condemn the ‘evil’ terrorist attack, adding: “Our first thoughts are with the families of those killed and injured and we will do whatever we can to support them.”

While Ariana Grande said that she was ‘broken’ after the attack, the entertainment world has spoken out in tribute – with the likes of Johnny Marr, Taylor Swift, Liam Gallagher, Katy Perry, Harry Styles and many more honouring those who died and the people of Manchester.

Prime Minister Theresa May has since confirmed that this is currently being treated as a terrorist attack – making it the deadliest attack as such on UK soil since 52 people were killed in the 7/7 suicide bombings in July 2005. May will hold emergency meetings today, while Jeremy Corbyn has also paid tribute and said that all campaigning for the upcoming general election has been ‘suspended‘.

Meanwhile, the NHS has issued advice to blood donors in the wake of the attack.

Anyone with any information concerning the attack is asked to call the Anti-Terrorist Hotline in confidence on 0800 789321.