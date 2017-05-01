Vin Diesel thinks his collaboration with Steve Aoki will win him a Grammy

The track in question has yet to be revealed

Vin Diesel has teased a new collaboration with Steve Aoki that he reckons could win him his first Grammy award.

The actor, who has previously appeared on a version of Kygo’s collaboration with Selena Gomez, ‘It Ain’t Me’, revealed he had been working on a track with the DJ in a new interview.

Speaking to the Los Angeles Times, Diesel video-called Aoki to assist him in retelling the anecdote, which involved the pair making a “monster track” together in Vegas. “What Vin brought to the table, I’ve never experienced before,” Aoki said.

“I think it’s going to blow people’s minds,” the DJ continued. Later in the interview, Diesel turned to his assistant, who films everything the actor does, and said: “I’m gonna get a Grammy before I get an Oscar!”

No further details about the track were revealed to the Times, including release date or track title. Diesel did, however, say he cried when he played it to his girlfriend and mother of his children, Paloma Jimenez.

Diesel’s most recent acting roles were in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2, in which he voiced the character Baby Groot, and the latest in the Fast And The Furious franchise, The Fate Of The Furious.

He is currently lined up to appear in Avengers: Infinity War and the next two Fast And The Furious instalments.