Diesel wants his 'Guardians of the Galaxy' character to get his own outing, to fight the Hulk

Vin Diesel has discussed the potential for a spin off movie starring his ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ character, Groot.

Diesel, who voices the green superhero in both Guardians of the Galaxy’ films, has said he sees great possibilities for a spin off movie.

Groot, who only says three words in the films – “I am Groot” – is the hired muscle and sidekick of Rocket Racoon, voiced by Bradley Cooper.

Despite dying in the first of the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ films, writer and director James Gunn chose for the character to be reborn as Baby Groot in the second output.

Diesel, who is most recently known for his role in the Fast and Furious franchise, recently suggested that a Rocket and Groot spinoff discussion is underway.

According to USA Today, the 49-year-old actor is particularly fond of the idea of Groot fighting fellow green superhero, Hulk.

He said: “James Gunn has always wanted a Rocket and Groot movie,”

“And I know that Disney is very much into being successful.

“And the most successful poster in Disney’s future is the poster that has ‘Groot vs. Hulk.’ … (The world) cannot wait to see it.”

Speaking of the idea on the red carpet of the World Premiere of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2 this week, director James Gunn reportedly didn’t dismiss the idea completely, but did “chuckle.”

He said to USA Today: “Vin has a lot of ideas. I don’t know where he comes up with these things! I love Vin.”

Recently, Marvel did announce that Groot would be getting his own comic book series, so could Disney follow suit with a spin off movie in the future?

Recently, NME spoke to Chris Pratt about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2, while Vin Diesel has reportedly signed up for another Fast and Furious movie, along with The Rock.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2 is out today (April 28) across the UK.