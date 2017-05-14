The streaker in the Australian flag, Vitalii Sediuk, became the story of the night

The man who mooned his way across the Eurovision 2017 stage while draped in an Australian flag last night (May 13) has been identified as Ukrainian serial prankster Vitalii Sediuk. The 28-year-old streaker has been responsible for many celebrity pranks in the past involving Kim Kardashian, Will Smith, Adele, Brad Pitt, Madonna and Gigi Hadid. His pranks often occur on red carpets; The Mirror reports: “It is thought he gains access to restricted areas using press credentials from his former employer, Ukrainian TV channel 1+1.”

On this occasion Sediuk took his trousers down as he paraded around Ukraine’s Jamala, who won Eurovision 2016, while she was in the middle of performing her new song ‘I Believe in U’. See a clip below: