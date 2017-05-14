Eurovision streaker uncovered as notorious Ukrainian prankster who ‘attacked’ Brad Pitt
The streaker in the Australian flag, Vitalii Sediuk, became the story of the night
The man who mooned his way across the Eurovision 2017 stage while draped in an Australian flag last night (May 13) has been identified as Ukrainian serial prankster Vitalii Sediuk.
The 28-year-old streaker has been responsible for many celebrity pranks in the past involving Kim Kardashian, Will Smith, Adele, Brad Pitt, Madonna and Gigi Hadid.
His pranks often occur on red carpets; The Mirror reports: “It is thought he gains access to restricted areas using press credentials from his former employer, Ukrainian TV channel 1+1.”
On this occasion Sediuk took his trousers down as he paraded around Ukraine’s Jamala, who won Eurovision 2016, while she was in the middle of performing her new song ‘I Believe in U’. See a clip below:
Sediuk most recently hit headlines when he physically lifted Gigi Hadid off the ground while she was leaving a fashion show in Milan; she elbowed him in the face and later wrote on Twitter: “That guy should prob take some time away from icing his jaw tonight to count his lucky stars that Z[ayn Malik] wasn’t there.”
In 2012 he kissed Will Smith on both cheeks at the premiere of Men In Black 3, and Smith slapped him. In 2013 he also snuck onto the stage at the Grammys as Adele was picking up an award, saying to the crowd: “Such an honour to receive this award, I love you Adele”. The following year Sediuk allegedly attacked Brad Pitt at the premiere of Maleficent.
Pitt said Sediuk tried to “bury his face in my crotch” and added: “If this guy keeps it up he’s going to spoil it for the fans who have waited up all night for an autograph or a selfie, because it will make people more wary to approach a crowd.” Sediuk was arrested and subsequently was reported to have been banned from red carpet events.