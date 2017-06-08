Voting dog owners get #dogsatpollingstations trending on Twitter

Even John Prescott has got involved.

The hashtag #dogsatpollingstations is trending on Twitter as people take their pet pooches to the polling station with them.

Many dog owners are sharing pictures of their canine friends in front of polling station signs – check out a selection below. Even former Deputy Prime Minister John Prescott couldn’t resist getting involved.

Meanwhile, music stars ranging from Adele to Foals and Bastille have encouraged fans to vote in the UK general election. Th 1975’s Matt Healy has said he’ll “send nudes” if people vote Labour.

The British public votes in a snap election today (June 8), with Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour Party narrowly trailing the Conservatives in the latest polls. Corbyn is popular among younger voters, but at the last general election, just 47% of under-25s who registered actually turned out to vote.

NME’s ‘plus one’ campaign wants you to take a mate to the polls with you. See more in the video below.

NME has been conducting its own nationally representative, pre-election research, with figures obtained by The Stream, surveying 1000+ respondents weekly, all aged between 18-34.

A look at the latest figures in full:

Labour – 46% (+5)

Conservatives – 17% (+1)

Liberal Democrats – 7% (+1)

UKIP 4% (-2)

SNP 4% (+1)

Green Party 4% (+2)

Don’t know 10% (-3)

Won’t vote 7% (-3)