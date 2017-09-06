Walking Dead actor says to expect season 8 to be action-packed as everyone gets ready ‘to fight against Negan’

Expect "lots of explosions".

The Walking Dead’s Chandler Riggs, who plays Carl Grimes in the show, has spoken out about what fans can expect from the upcoming season and it seems like it’s going to be very focused on the showdown with Negan.

Steven Ogg previously teased that the new season would dramatically “thin the herd”, presumably referring to the copious amount of character deaths coming up in season eight.

However, possibly responding to fans’ reactions to the slower pace of season seven, Chandler Riggs said: “Season seven was all about building up and getting everyone ready to fight against Negan”, he said, speaking to Triple J.

Exclusive NME offer: Save £10 on Amazon Music Unlimited plans with code NME10

“And this season”, Riggs continues, “there’s going to be lots of explosions, lots of killing, a lot more Negan. Lots of fighting. Lots of cool stuff. It’s really, really fun this season.”

Watch the trailer for The Walking Dead season eight below.

Recently, it was revealed that the creator and producers of The Walking Dead are now suing AMC for potentially billions , claiming they’ve kept “the lion’s share” of profits made by the hit show.

The latest drama and controversy comes after a former show-runner slammed AMC for “fucking up my show” in a series of damning emails.

Read more: The Walking Dead will have a “very different” structure in season eight