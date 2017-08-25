That's code for a lot of death, right?

Stephen Ogg of The Walking Dead has let slip a little slice of what we can expect of the upcoming eighth season of the apocalyptic show.

Ogg plays Simon one of big-bad Negan’s top lieutenants though you might recognise him as Trevor from Grand Theft Auto V.

Season eight will see the show ramp up in intensity as Rick leads his people into battle against the Saviours and Negan. Ogg said in an interview with ComicBook.com: “Yeah, I mean, shit, it’s like whenever people say, ‘Are you going to die? Or do you know yet?'”

“Yeah, everyone’s going to die at some point, right? They all die. Let’s thin the herd, man. Let’s thin the herd.”

Considering the cast of characters at this point, we can expect some major deaths rather than hinging drama on the death of recurring, minor people.

Watch the trailer for The Walking Dead season eight below.

Recently, it was revealed that the creator and producers of The Walking Dead are now suing AMC for potentially billions , claiming they’ve kept “the lion’s share” of profits made by the hit show.

The latest drama and controversy comes after a former show-runner slammed AMC for “fucking up my show” in a series of damning emails.

The eighth season of the hit zombie show will return in October, with a confirmed premiere date of October 23 in the UK on FOX.