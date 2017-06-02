The War On Drugs announce new album ‘A Deeper Understanding’ and share lead single

It's the band's first album for new label Atlantic.

The War On Drugs have announced their fourth album, ‘A Deeper Understanding’.

The album, the band’s follow-up to 2014’s ‘Lost In The Dream’, will be released on August 25. It will be their first album for new label Atlantic Records, whom they signed with back in 2015.

To accompany the album news, the band have shared its lead single ‘Holding On’ – listen below.

According to Atlantic, the album is a “band record in the noblest sense, featuring collaboration, coordination, and confidence at every turn”. It was apparently created after frontman Adam Granduciel and his bandmates committed to the “revisiting and reexamining of endless hours of recordings” that they laid down in various recording studios in New York and Los Angeles.

The album’s full tracklist is as follows:

‘Up All Night’

‘Pain’

‘Holding On’

‘Strangest Thing’

Knocked Down’

‘Nothing To Find’

‘Thinking Of A Place’

‘In Chains’

‘Clean Living’

‘You Don’t Have To Go’

The band will support the album with a 5-date UK tour this November. Check out the full list of dates below.

Thu. Nov. 9 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands

Fri. Nov. 10 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands

Sun. Nov. 12 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo Manchester

Mon. Nov. 13 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo Manchester

Tue. Nov. 14 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace

