Watch a brief teaser for ‘Broadchurch’ series three

The preview clip was shared by BBC America, which airs the ITV drama in the US. The new series – which will be the last ever – is due to begin on ITV in the New Year.

Filming for the show’s third and final series took place in Dorset over the summer. David Tennant, Olivia Colman, Andrew Buchan, Arthur Darvill, Carolyn Pickles, Adam Wilson and Jodie Whittaker are all returning with Julie Hesmondhalgh, Georgina Campbell, Sarah Parish, Charlie Higson and Mark Bazeley joining the cast for the eight-part series.

Series one of Broadchurch aired in March and April 2013 and followed David Tennant’s DI Alec Hardy and Olivia Colman’s DS Ellie Miller as they investigated the murder of schoolboy Danny Latimer in the fictional Dorset seaside town of Broadchurch.

Series two, which aired in January and February 2015, followed the trial of Latimer’s alleged murderer while also tracking Hardy’s attempt to crack an unsolved case from his past.

“This is the final chapter of Broadchurch,” creator Chris Chibnall said when series three was announced. “We have one last story to tell, featuring both familiar faces and new characters. I hope it’s a compelling and emotional farewell to a world and show that means so much to me.”

Executive producer Jane Featherstone added: “Broadchurch has been an important part of my life and I am so delighted and privileged to be working with Chris and the team again as we embark on the very final series.

“We will return to the town and characters we know so well as they find themselves caught up in a new and compelling story which will test the strength of the community and the people who live there, and will, I hope, be a fitting end to this trilogy.”