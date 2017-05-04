Watch Adele rap along to Stormzy at sold-out London show

The grime MC plays his third night at London's O2 Academy Brixton tonight (May 4)

Adele was spotted rapping along during Stormzy‘s sold-out show London show earlier this week (May 2).

The global megastar has already declared herself to be a fan of the grime MC in the past, including giving him a shoutout at one of her shows at The O2 last year. Stormzy was in the crowd that night and later thanked her on Twitter, saying “You don’t know how happy you’ve made me”.

He is set to play his third night at O2 Academy Brixton tonight, but Adele was in attendance on night one. Fans took photos of her enjoying the night, including a moment in ‘Big For Your Boots’ when she rapped along to the “Rudeboy, you’re never too big for Adele” line.

Watch fan-shot footage of the moment and see photos of Adele at the gig below, via Digital Spy.

Last month, Linkin Park unveiled their new collaboration with Stormzy, titled ‘Good Goodbye’.

The song features on the nu-metal band’s sixth album ‘One More Light’, which is out on May 19. US rapper Pusha T also features on the track.

“We like Stormzy and we think that he’s dope,” frontman Chester Bennington recently said. “Little did we know that, he was about to take over the world.”

Of how the collaboration came about, he explained: “It required us reaching out saying ‘Hey, we like Stormzy, here’s a track if you would like to participate on it, that would be awesome.’ Apparently he was like, ‘Yeah.’ That wasn’t that difficult, but we knew of Stormzy and that’s why we reached out to him.”

The band have also said that they are fans of grime, citing artists like Stormzy, Skepta and Giggs. They explained that they’ve been watching and listening from afar, but said they had underestimated the demand for grime in the UK.