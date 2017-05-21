Watch Alec Baldwin perform ‘Hallelujah’ as Donald Trump

Baldwin was joined by Trump's nearest and dearest played by the SNL cast.

Alec Baldwin reprised his Donald Trump impersonation on last night’s ‘Saturday Night Live’ to open the sketch show with a ‘Hallelujah’ cover.

‘Trump’ was joined by other SNL cast members playing Trump’s family. Mike Pence, Kellyanne Conway, Ivanka Trump (played by Scarlett Johansson), Eric and Donald Trump Jr and even Death himself joined the President to sing the famous Leonard Cohen track.

Baldwin said as Trump at the end of the performance: “I’m not giving up because I didn’t do anything wrong, but I can’t speak for these people”.

This mirrors Kate McKinnon’s performance of the track back in November when the news of Trump’s presidency broke. She said: “I’m not giving up, and neither should you”

Watch the performance below.

Read more: Watch Alec Baldwin teach you how to do a Trump impression.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Baldwin recently suggested that he could retire his Trump impression. He was asked by the Press Association how much longer he would impersonate Trump, to which he replied: “Not much longer. This season on SNL… I’m going to do it as much as I can because I love them. They’re my dear friends. After that, I don’t quite know. I don’t quite know if people want to continue with that.

Baldwin also recently opened up about his past of drug abuse. “I got sober when I was just about to turn 27,” he said. “And those two years that I lived in that white, hot period, as a daily drug abuser, as a daily drinker… to my misery, boy, that was a tough time.”