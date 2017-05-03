Watch Alt-J’s beautiful NPR Tiny Desk Concert

The three piece were accompanied by a full string section.

NPR Music have shared Alt-J’s beautiful Tiny Desk Concert. The three piece were backed up with a full string section adding some gentle depth to their set.

The band took the opportunity to promote some new tracks from their upcoming album, Relaxer. They played “3WW”, without the aid of Wolf Alice’s Ellie Rowsell, and “In Cold Blood” followed by fan-favourite from previous albums, “Warm Foothills” and “Taro”.

This is the second time the band have appeared on the Tiny Desk. Prior to appearing in Washington DC for the session, the band asked longtime NPR host Bob Boilen to find the band two violinists and a cellist for their concert.

Watch the full performance below.

To promote the release of ‘Relaxer’ on June 9, Alt-J have posted a new web game online soundtracked by their recent song ‘3WW’.

Speaking to NME last year, Alt-J drummer Green confirmed the new album, saying: “[We’re] very excited about it, I think it’s going to be pretty interesting,” Green said of their next record. “I feel like it’ll be different, but I don’t know. It’s funny that we write together so well and it comes pretty naturally and pretty quick.”

Check out the full tracklisting for ‘Relaxer’ is:

‘3WW’

‘In Cold Blood’

‘House of the Rising Sun’

‘Hit Me Like That Snare’

‘Deadcrush’

‘Adeline’

‘Last Year’

‘Pleader’

Meanwhile, the band also recently announced a one-off date at London’s O2 arena as part of the venue’s 10th anniversary birthday shows on June 16.