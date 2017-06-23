The legendary guitarist joined the band in Germany.

Guns ‘N Roses surprised fans in Germany last night by bringing Angus Young onstage for a cover of AC/DC‘s ‘Whole Lotta Rosie’.

Exclusive NME offer with Amazon Music Unlimited – get 60 days of music without paying anything

The AC/DC guitarist joined the iconic rock band during a stop-off in Hannover as part of their ‘Not In This Lifetime’ tour.

Earlier in the evening, freak weather conditions threatened to derail the performance – with the band departing the stage for 90 minutes as a storm wreaked havoc.

They eventually returned to the stage at approximately 9.30PM – and made the wait worthwhile by bringing Young on stage. You can watch footage of the performance below.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

The surprise appearance comes after Axl Rose previously acted as a stand-in frontman for AC/DC’s 2016 world tour after hearing loss forced frontman Brian Johnson to quit touring.

Last weekend, Guns ‘N Roses brought the tour to London – playing two nights at the Olympic Stadium in Stratford, their first UK appearance with their ‘classic’ line-up in 24 years.

During the performance, they treated fans to GnR classics alongside covers of the likes of Wings, Pink Floyd, Bob Dylan and The Who.

The band also played their recent setlist addition ‘Black Hole Sun’ – a Soundgarden cover – as a tribute to Chris Cornell, who died in May aged 52.

Guitarist Richard Fortus also recently claimed that the band are planning to record a new album, admitting that it was “too good not to happen”.