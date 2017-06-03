Watch Animal Collective record their latest EP in the Amazon Rainforest

The band were documented in Brazil as a part of Vice's new Earthworks show.

The new Viceland documentary series called ‘Earthworks’ have released a video of Animal Collective recording their new ‘Meeting of the Waters’ EP.

The band, consisting of Geologist, Avey Tare, and sound engineer Sonny Diperri, set out on an expedition to the Brazilian rainforest to record their new project.

Viceland’s documentary show the band canoeing down the Amazon river, listening out for Howler monkeys and discussing deforestation.

In the clip, Geologist explains the rationale behind recording their new EP in the rainforest: “Both [Avey Tare] and I, we’ve used field recordings in our music maybe even before we were called Animal Collective. And so I kind of wanted to come down to a place where the idea of recording natural sounds would be something I could highlight.”

Watch the full clip below.

As Pitchfork report, the next two editions of ‘Earthworks’ will feature Miguel visiting butterfly farms in Mexico and Local Natives trekking down the Colorado River.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Earlier this year Animal Collective released another EP titled ‘The Painters’ which serves as a companion to their 2016 album, ‘Painting With’.

‘Meeting Of The Waters’, the EP recorded in the clip above, was released in April.

Read more: Animal Collective – ‘Painting With’ Review

Recently, Animal Collective joined many artists to attempt to raise money and awareness for LGBTQ rights in North Carolina, following the imposition of the so-called “Bathroom Bill”.

To show their support for the fight against the controversial law and discrimination against the LGBTQ community, the band released two live albums for download on a pay-what-you-want system. All proceeds will be donated to Progress NC.