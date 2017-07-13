Watch Arcade Fire cover Lorde’s ‘Green Light’ in the Live Lounge

Smashed it.

Arcade Fire took on Lorde‘s ‘Green Light’ during their appearance in the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge earlier today (July 13).

The Canadian band also performed their own song ‘Everything Now’, the title track from their upcoming fifth album, which is due later this month.

Watch footage of both performances below.

Arcade Fire also covered Joy Division recently, playing ‘Love Will Tear Us Apart’ during a gig at Manchester’s Castlefield Bow. Having completed their run of UK dates, Arcade Fire are now on tour in Europe. They’ve also booked in a full North American tour for the autumn.

Arcade Fire’s new album ‘Everything Now‘ will be released on July 28. The record was produced by the band themselves, along with Daft Punk‘s Thomas Bangalter and Pulp musician Steve Mackey, with co-production coming from Markus Dravs (Coldplay, Mumford and Sons). It was recorded at Boombox Studios in New Orleans, Sonovox Studios in Montreal, and Gang Recording Studio in Paris.

The album’s tracklist is below.

1. ‘Everything_Now’ (continued)

2. ‘Everything Now’

3. ‘Signs of Life’

4. ‘Creature Comfort’

5. ‘Peter Pan’

6. ‘Chemistry’

7. ‘Infinite Content’

8. Infinite_Content’

9. ‘Electric Blue’

10. ‘Good God Damn’

11. ‘Put Your Money On Me’

12. ‘We Don’t Deserve Love’