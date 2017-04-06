Watch an Arizona teenager recreate ‘La La Land’ to ask Emma Stone to prom

High school student Jacob Staudenmaier is hoping the Oscar winner will be his date for the night

A high school student in Phoenix, Arizona has recreated the opening scene from La La Land in a bid to get Emma Stone to be his prom date.

Jacob Staudenmaier, a student at Arcadia High School, recruited his friends to help him film his take on ‘Another Day Of Sun’ in the school’s car park.

“I need a date to prom, I should have done it earlier,” his version of the movie’s first number begins. Later in the cover, he sings: “People say I look like Ryan Gosling and maybe that’s a bit far-fetched”.

Staudenmaier also promises to take Stone, who won the Oscar for Best Actress for her role of Mia in the film, to Olive Garden for dinner before the prom and declares himself the “coolest guy around in the Valley of the Sun”.

Stone is yet to respond to the invitation. Watch the promposal below, via MTV.

READ MORE: ‘La La Land’ – the full NME review

Meanwhile, Stone also won the BAFTA for Best Actress for her La La Land part. At the ceremony, she used her acceptance speech to call for unity.

“I don’t know if you realise this but right now this country and the US and the world seems to be going through a time just a bit and in a time that is so divisive, I think it’s really special we were all able to come together tonight thanks to BAFTA to celebrate the positive,” she said.

“I’m sorry I’m losing my words, the positive gift of creativity and how it can transcend borders and how it can help people to feel a little less alone.