Watch Bill Murray cover a Van Morrison song at his debut gig

The beloved actor is preparing to drop a classical - yes, classical - album in September.

Bill Murray gave his first ever gig at a musician over the weekend.

The beloved actor has recently announced his debut album, ‘New Worlds’, a classical project which will see him perform literary readings over chamber music from a trio led by cellist Jan Vogler.

Murray and the trio performed music from the album at a music festival in Dresden on Sunday, Consequence of Sound reports. He also delivered a cover of Van Morrison’s ‘When Will I Ever Learn To Live In God?’. Watch fan-shot footage below.

Unglaublich! 🎼❤️ #billmurray #vanmorrison #dresdnermusikfestspiele #kulturpalastdresden A post shared by Steffi (@cutting_ice_to_snow) on Jun 4, 2017 at 9:41am PDT

Murray finished the gig by tossing flowers into the crowd like a maestro – see below.

Bill Murray #dresden A post shared by @holger_ka on Jun 4, 2017 at 4:22am PDT

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Meanwhile, Murray recently teamed up with Late Night With David Letterman musical director Paul Shaffer for a new, poppier song released on Record Store Day.

The actor has also been attracting attention with a series of typically outlandish antics. Recent months have seen him crash a White House press conference to discuss baseball and buy beers for everyone in his section when the Chicago Cubs won the world series.

After the Cubs’ victory, footage and photos of his tearful response to their win, as well as a string of drunk and elated interviews, duly went viral.

His album ‘New Worlds’ is due in September, and he’s also set to promote it with a North American tour beginning in July.